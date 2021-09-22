UT announces major changes to season ticket prices starting in 2022

Tennessee Athletics announced Wednesday it intends to implement a "more simplified and modernized" football ticket purchasing process next season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced major changes to its football season ticket pricing model, which it said will expand season tickets to more Vol fans and reduce existing prices for close to 50% of current season ticket holders -- but will also increase prices for others in certain zones starting in 2022.

Tennessee Athletics announced Wednesday it intends to implement a "more simplified and modernized" football ticket purchasing process next season. The new pricing model will let fans pick from one of six general bowl zones or five premium zones in Neyland Stadium, with each zone carrying a specific donation amount.

Some areas inside Neyland Stadium will no longer require an annual donation to the Tennessee Fund, while other ticket holders in the R-W sections in rows 1 through 22 will have to donate more for their seats next season -- which are being revamped into "premium" seating sections with new enhanced amenities.

UT said affected season ticket holders will receive an email Wednesday, September 22 with changes to their seats. Tennessee Athletics staff will also reach out to them to talk though the changes and discuss options.

"From what I’ve heard thus far, I believe our fans are excited about the upgrades taking place at Neyland Stadium and the new areas we’re introducing next season,” Director of Athletics Danny White said. “With the lay of the land changing in several sections, it’s important to me that we communicate with our ticket holders throughout this process. They’ll have the rest of this season to assess which seating options work best for them.”

Another major change: purchasing football tickets with a donation to the Tennessee Fund will no longer give those fans umbrella privileges with priority seating to other sports such as basketball, baseball or softball. UT said it is discontinuing those perks beginning in 2022, and will require football fans to make separate donations to access certain seating sections or premium areas in Thompson-Boling Arena and Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

UT said specific basketball repricing information will be finalized in the months to come and will not affect the 2021-22 season.