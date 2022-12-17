UT: Exciting new projects, advancements to the university for the upcoming school year

With winter break starting for the Vols, Donde Plowman announced new improvements for the university.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Chancellor of the University of Tennessee Donde Plowman announced Saturday some exciting changes that will continue to make the school "reach new heights."

With winter break starting for the Vols, Plowman provided solutions for certain areas that have raised questions and concerns for students and parents since the start of the school year.

For enrollment, the university will only admit a smaller first-year class in the fall. "To maintain our commitment to delivering on the Volunteer experience for our students, we will admit a smaller first-year class in the fall," said Plowman.

Plowman also mentioned the approval from the State Building Commission to build three additional residence halls. However, in the meantime, the university is exploring opportunities off campus to provide more affordable housing options for students, according to Plowman.

There will also be new academic building projects underway.

"A number of new academic building projects are underway and on the horizon. We will work through these disruptions collaboratively and support one another across colleges and offices," said Plowman.

Projects in process and on the horizon include:

Croley Nursing Building

Energy and Environmental Science Research Building

New Haslam College of Business building

New Melrose Hall

New chemistry building

More information on upcoming construction and relocation efforts is available on the provost's website.

While these new projects are an exciting advancement, they do not meet the needs the campus has for renovated and new academic spaces, Plowman said.