2018 for the Tennessee Volunteers showed some signs of hope after a string of events in 2017 most fans chose to forget.

"I saw disappointment, but it was to be expected because it wasn't supposed to be a great year," Patrick Wilkins, a UT fan, sad.

"I really liked Butch, but them everyone started doubting him. I was trying to be uplifting, but it is what it is," Megan Brown, another Vol fan said.

With a new coach, this season saw some ups and downs. The team won some big games, but also lost to some teams vol fans expected to win.

"I wish they won the South Carolina game. That was the one I think they should've won" Patrick Wilkins said.

As this football season comes to an end, vol fans have something to look forward to.

"I prefer football over basketball, but you've got to move on," Wilkins said.

The men's basketball team at UT is off to a hot start and they're helping fans move on from the football season.

"We are like number 5 and that's awesome and I love anything orange," Megan Brown said.

Last year the team won the SEC championship. This year many say they're better. They're currently undefeated four games into the season and the hype is growing!

"After the football season I'm so ready for the basketball season. I know more about basketball than I do football, so I'm ready for basketball" Megan Brown said.

While the focus might be on basketball right now, fans aren't losing hope for next football season.

"They're going to be better next year, that's for sure," Patrick Wilkins said.

