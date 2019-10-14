KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Basketball fans all over the nation are watching out for Lamonte Turner.

Turner, a senior at the University of Tennessee, is one of 20 players on the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award watch list. This February, he could become the first-ever UT player to win the award.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel selected the 20-player watch list. The annual Basketball Hall of Fame award recognizes the best point guards in Division I basketball.

In a Monday statement, Tennessee Athletics said Turner might go face-to-face with several other players from the list. He's one of three SEC point guards who might win the award.

In a Monday statement, Tennessee Athletics said Turner has a serious reputation. He's "an explosive scoring threat."

Turner averaged 11.0 points and 3.8 assists per game last season. Tennessee Athletics said his 35 steals were career-high and ranked second on the team.

So how can Turner win?

The winner is decided through a series of eliminations, some of which are decided by fans. Fan voting will start on Oct. 18.

The Hall of Fame's selection committee will decide between five finalists in March.

ESPN's college basketball awards show will announce the winner after the Final Four on April 10.

Last season, Tennessee point guard Jordan Bone was a Top 10 finalist for the Cousy Award.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes is no stranger to the award. He coached a previous winner, D.J. Augustin, in Texas.