The University of Tennessee is honoring a former coach and athletics director with a special spot on campus.

The Doug Dickey Hall of Fame Plaza was dedicated Friday next to the new residence hall being built on Lake Loudoun Boulevard. It will eventually be the main entrance to the athletic facilities for all Tennessee student-athletes.

The Hall of Fame Plaza will recognize all members of the Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame. The Hall of Champions will recognize the tradition of competitive excellence for all Tennessee sports and will detail NCAA and SEC championship teams, Olympians, All-Americans and championship moments.

"These areas symbolize our history of competitive excellence," said Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Dave Hart. "It is entirely appropriate to name them for one of the finest leaders in Tennessee athletics history."

Dickey coached the Vols from 1964-1969 and led the team to two SEC championships. He left Tennessee to coach Florida, then returned as athletics director in 1986.

Dickey was the man who promoted Phil Fulmer to head coach in 1992, and is credited with putting the Power T on the helmets and started the team running through the T.

This dedication is coordinated in conjunction with the reunion of the 1965 Tennessee Volunteer team on its 50th anniversary. They will be honored on the field Saturday during the Georgia game.