MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A University of Tennessee football player has been arrested in Florida after an altercation with a police officer.

Kenneth George, 22, a red shirt junior defensive back who saw limited time on the field for the Vols last season after transferring from Trinity Valley Junior College, was arrested early Thursday morning in Miami Beach.

He is charged with battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct.

According to the arrest report, George was in the area where police were trying to arrest a combative prisoner. Officer Denny Hernandez arrived to assist those officers and said he asked George to get out of the street and away from the violent arrest.

Officer Hernandez said George punched him with a closed fist and knocked his police radio out of his hand.

"Officer Hernandez grabbed the defendant by the shirt and attempted to place the defendant under arrest," the report said. "Defendant was able to get away from Officer Hernandez's grasp causing the defendant's shirt to rip. Defendant fled on foot."

The officer said he chased George down several streets, and he was eventually taken into custody with the help of two other officers.

As he was arrested, the report stated that George said "He hit me first. Why can't I hit him back?"

The report said that Officer Hernandez sustained three significant abrasions on his knees and elbow which needed treatment. A spokesperson for Miami Beach Police said the officer was treated and released and is expected to make a full recovery.

George appeared in court Thursday afternoon and was granted release if he paid a $2500 dollar bond.

His attorney said George had no prior record and asked the judge to release his client since he was from Texas and was in town on Spring Break.

UT is on Spring Break this week, and the football team is off from spring practice.

"We are aware of the situation and are gathering facts as the appropriate processes run their course," said UT team spokesperson Zach Stipe.