"Very few" single-game tickets on sale for UT home games

UT says there are fewer than 300 tickets remaining for the Alabama game and fewer than 600 for the Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — There are a few single-game tickets available for Tennessee football home games.

Neyland Stadium will be at 25 percent capacity this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets were offered first to students and season ticket holders

Now, UT says there is a very limited number of Tennessee football single-game tickets on sale to the general public. 

You can buy them online or by calling the ticket office at 1-800-332-VOLS. You can only buy four tickets in a single transaction.

The Vols enter the season riding a six-game win streak and ranked No. 16 in the country. Tennessee is set to host five home games against SEC foes Missouri (Oct. 3), Kentucky (Oct. 17), Alabama (Oct. 24), Texas A&M (Nov. 14) and Florida (Dec. 5).

