Knoxville — Tennessee's homecoming game will be an afternoon kickoff, the SEC announced on Monday.

The game against UNC-Charlotte on Nov. 3 will start at 4 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. It will be televised on the SEC Network.

The 49ers have a 3-4 record and play in Conference USA.

The Homecoming parade is set for Friday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. and will feature #VFL Inky Johnson as the Grand Marshal. It starts at Circle Park, heads down Phillip Fulmer Way to Cumberland Avenue, then back onto Volunteer Boulevard to end at Circle Park.

You can get a full list of Homecoming activities here.

📺 times and networks announced for games on November 3: https://t.co/NpwHVElDeG pic.twitter.com/qVhmUnhW7p — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 22, 2018

© 2018 WBIR