UT to honor Vols baseball, Olympians during sold-out game against Ole Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday is shaping up to be a busy day for Vol Nation!

The Tennessee Vols face the Ole Miss Rebels in a sold-out Neyland Stadium that will also be checkered for the first time since 2017. Kick-off will be 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

On top of that, the University of Tennessee said it will be honoring the 2021 College World Series Tennessee baseball team, members of the track and field team who took part in the Summer Olympics and former Tennessee swimmer Erika Brown, a Tokyo silver medalist.

The 2021 Vols baseball team made it to the College World Series after a historic season. Though Tennessee lost its first two games in Omaha and was eliminated, Vols fans still rallied around the team.

LVFL swimmer Erika Brown became the second Lady Vol in history to medal twice during a single Olympics when she took home a bronze medal in the 4X100 freestyle relay and a silver medal for the 4X100 medley relay for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.