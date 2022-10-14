UT Knoxville's 2022 homecoming celebrations begin on Sunday

This year's theme is Salute to Smokey, in honor of the forthcoming retirement of Smokey X and the arrival of new pup Smokey XI.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is calling all current Vols and alumni to come together and celebrate the history, traditions and spirit of UT.

UTK's 2022 Homecoming celebration begins Sunday, Oct. 16. This year's theme is Salute to Smokey, in honor of the forthcoming retirement of Smokey X and the arrival of new pup Smokey XI.

More than 40 events are planned for the campus community and public leading up to the Vols' football game against the University of Tennessee, Martin on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Featured events include:

Oct. 16: Paint the Union at the Student Union Auditorium at 3 p.m. Participating groups will be assigned a glass window section of the Student Union and judged on creativity and design in adherence to the theme, Salute to SMokey.

Oct. 17: Chalk Ped Walk on Johnson-Ward Pedestrian Walkway at 5 p.m. Participating groups will create chalk designs to promote Homecoming week and the UT spirit.

Oct. 21: Southeastern Stomp Fest at the Student Union Auditorium at 7 p.m. Stomp Fest is an opportunity for the students, alumni and the Knoxville community to enjoy high-energy stepping performance by National Pan-Hellenic Council fraternities and sororities.

Drew Holcomb, leader of the Americana group Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, and his wife, Ellie, a singer-songwriter and author, will serve as this year's Homecoming Parade grand marshals.

The Homecoming Parade will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. It will start on Volunteer Blvd. across from the Laporte Track and Field Stadium. You can view the map of the parade before it starts.