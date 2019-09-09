KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee lands in 44th place among all public universities and 104th nationally, according to the 2020 U.S. News and World Report undergraduate released Monday.

The university improved in several key areas measured by U.S. News—including six-year graduation rate and peer assessment.

“This increase shows that the resources we have been investing in our student success efforts are paying off," Provost David Manderscheid said.

UT achieved a 73 percent 6-year graduation rate this year.

The university's peer assessment score also increased, moving from 3.2 out of 5 last year to 3.3 this academic year.

The Haslam College of Business placed 31st among all public universities. The college’s overall undergraduate program moved up eight spots among public universities and 12 spots nationally, ranking 50th.

The college’s supply chain management program ranks seventh nationally, and its marketing program ranks 21st among public schools and 37th nationally, the report found.

The Tickle College of Engineering’s overall undergraduate program ranks 37th among all public universities and 66th among all undergraduate programs in this year’s U.S. News rankings.

Dean Janis Terpenny took over leadership of the college in July, and a new $129 million engineering building under construction is scheduled to open in late 2021.

“Our ranking as a top-40 public college highlights our growth in enrollment, faculty, research, and facilities in recent years,” said Terpenny. “I’m excited about the opportunities ahead to build on our reputation for conducting groundbreaking research and graduating the next generation of engineering leaders and innovators.”

The university was also named a top 50 public university for military veterans.

In the overall public university ranking, UT tied with Auburn University; Temple University; the University of California, Merced; the University of Colorado Boulder; the University of Oregon; the University of South Carolina; the University of South Florida; and the University of Utah.

The rankings released Monday are based on data gathered in Spring 2019 on a variety of metrics, including student retention and graduation rates, Pell Grant recipient graduation rates, peer assessments, faculty resources, and alumni giving.