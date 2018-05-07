Mark your calendars, Vol fans!

UT has scheduled Fan Day for August 5 at Neyland Stadium. No time or other details have been announced.

In April, UT said the autograph session that was usually held before the Orange and White game would be moved to a day during fall camp.

At the time, UT said after the August Fan Day open practice, fans will be able to meet the players and coaches and collect autographs.

We'll pass on any further details as we get them.

