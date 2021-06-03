UT sets up framework for student athletes to earn money on their name, image and likeness

UT announced Thursday it is teaming up with Altius Sports Partners to help student athletes and the university navigate the NIL changes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — College and university athletes across Tennessee the United States will soon legally be able to make money off of their name, image and likeness (NIL) -- and the University of Tennessee announced it has set up the framework for them to take part in these changes when they take effect in Tennessee on January 1, 2022.

UT announced Thursday it is teaming up with Altius Sports Partners to help student athletes and the university navigate the NIL changes and ensure it remains in compliance with NCAA and state rules.

"They have a very impressive roster of industry experts. When we were able to get them involved, it really took this program to a new level," the university said.

The company will provide guidance to athletes on the financial opportunities they are allowed participate in, as well as help the university and staff navigate the new NIL changes to maximize recruiting efforts.

"Our job is set these young men and women up for financial success," Casey Schwab, CEO of Altius Sports Partners, said.

UT's Haslam College of Business has also constructed an entrepreneurship minor for student athletes that focuses on building up their skills as influencers with an education in business, branding, social media and money management.

The new NIL law requires student athletes' pay to be proportional to the "fair market value" of the athlete's name and likeness. It also says that payments can not be given in exchange for athletes to attend a specific institution, and must be given by a third party other than their university.

Athletes also cannot make money from the name, image or likeness if it promotes gambling, tobacco use, alcohol or adult entertainment. Colleges and universities can also create reasonable restrictions to ensure that athletes' activities due to not interfere with normal team activities or with the institution as a whole.

Colleges and universities must also conduct a financial literacy workshop for athletes during their first term of enrollment.