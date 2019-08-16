KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We know everyone is excited about football time in Tennessee, but don't forget UT has a pretty good women's soccer team that needs your support this fall!

The Tennessee soccer program will host its annual Orange & White scrimmage Saturday evening at Regal Soccer Stadium. The intrasquad match will kick off at 7 p.m.

Fans can come early and meet the players, get autographs, and tour the facility.

At 6 p.m., the coaches and players will welcome kids on to the field for a soccer clinic.

This special event, like all soccer games, is free! 

Timeline of events:

•    4:45 p.m. - Gates open, fans are welcome to tour parts of the facility

•    5:15 p.m. - Autographs begin

•    6:00 p.m. - Kids' clinic on the game field

•    6:30 p.m. - Tennessee warmups begin

•    7:00 p.m. - Kickoff