KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We know everyone is excited about football time in Tennessee, but don't forget UT has a pretty good women's soccer team that needs your support this fall!

The Tennessee soccer program will host its annual Orange & White scrimmage Saturday evening at Regal Soccer Stadium. The intrasquad match will kick off at 7 p.m.

Fans can come early and meet the players, get autographs, and tour the facility.

At 6 p.m., the coaches and players will welcome kids on to the field for a soccer clinic.

This special event, like all soccer games, is free!

Timeline of events:

• 4:45 p.m. - Gates open, fans are welcome to tour parts of the facility

• 5:15 p.m. - Autographs begin

• 6:00 p.m. - Kids' clinic on the game field

• 6:30 p.m. - Tennessee warmups begin

• 7:00 p.m. - Kickoff