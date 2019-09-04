KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — "If you're seeing this Coach Barnes, please don't leave."

That fan got his wish along with the rest of Vol Nation Monday.

Men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes is staying at the University of Tennessee.

Students begged him not to leave, and it looked like their requests worked.

All day Monday students at UT waited to hear if they'd have to learn to love a new basketball coach.

"I could not believe it was true," said freshman Andy White. "I didn't believe it was true. I still don't think it's gonna happen."

"I'm just a little disappointed and anxious, very anxious," said junior Carson Oakley.

The news of Rick Barnes considering coaching at another school is something many are still trying to figure out.

"I was kind of shocked but also not surprised," said sophomore Dalton Passons. "If he's getting a raise I mean obviously, you know, that's intriguing for him."

In his time at UT, Barnes has made a major impression on students.

"I love that he's gotten our team to where it is," said Oakley. "I think he's very respectable and honorable."

"I mean he's obviously put a lot of heart and soul into the program," said Passons.

"Coach Barnes is just a great man, a stand up man," said White. "I think he represents the community here at the school very well, he represents the city well and he's just a really good ambassador for this area."

With so many new team records and all star players ready to hit the court again next season, students hoped for the best.

Many of them prayed Barnes would make the right choice.

Before finding out the good news that the coach is staying, students left some final pleas for him.

"Coach Barnes you're not gonna find a better fan base than the Tennessee Volunteers," said Oakley.

"It'd be a shame to see you go so we really hope you stay, and Go Vols," said Passons.

