UT to hold Big Orange watch party when Tennessee Baseball takes on LSU in Super Regional play

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After tickets to the games sold out fast, the University of Tennessee announced it will be freeing up standing room and holding a Big Orange Block Party for fans to cheer on the Tennessee Baseball team as it takes on LSU this weekend in Super Regional play.

Director of Athletics Danny White announce Thursday UT will hold a watch party next to Lindsey Nelson Stadium during this weekend's NCAA Baseball Super Regional games.

Even though seats are sold out, a limited number of standing-room-only tickets will go on sale at the front entrance ticket window at Lindsey Nelson Stadium 90 minutes before each game starts in the best-of-three series.

Fans wanting to purchase tickets can form a line no earlier than 2 p.m. Saturday. Those unable to get tickets can still enjoy in the atmosphere and watch the game on a big screen at the Big Orange Block Party, which starts two and a half hours before first pitch.

The block party is free for all fans and will include a live big-screen game broadcast, games for kids, concessions and more.

The areas will open Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and two and a half hours before the first pitch Sunday (and Monday if there is a third game).