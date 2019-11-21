KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new, free app was unveiled earlier this month at Thompson-Boling Arena that's only available during UT basketball games.

FanFood allows fans in certain sections to order food and have it delivered directly to their seats.

The app rolled out during the UNC Asheville game. Right now it's only available for seats in suites and loge seating, but it's apart of UT's plan to constantly improve fan experience.

We've all been there cheering on the Vols, enjoying the game when hunger strikes. The decision of going during the game or waiting until halftime is something a lot of fans have faced.

"You don't want to miss the game. I don't know how many times I've bought stuff here and missed a 3 pointer," said fan Betty Blanton.

"Normally I wait till halftime," said fan Tyson King, who is also player Jordan Bowden's step father.

Jimmy Delaney with UT fan experience says that decision just got easier because of the fan food app.

"I think from a convenience stand point it's a huge plus," he said.

The process is simple. You chose your location, find the concession stand you want to order from, pick your food and then wait for it to be delivered right to your seat.

"When you talk about the fan experience it's all about being in your seat cheering on your team but still get the amenities you're here for," said Delaney.

WBIR

While it's currently only available for the suites and loge, fans want to see it eventually expand -- some say for health reasons.

"I think it's good for people who have problems for people going up those steps. I have a knee replacement and at the end of the day that's hard," said Blanton.

Others don't want to miss plays by family members out on the court.

"I missed a major dunk by Jordan Bowden last season," said King.

Delaney says they're constantly evaluating themselves after each game, always wanting to get better for the fans.

"We're listening and trying to implement those things for our fans."

If the app goes over well, UT officials say they'll look into the possibility of expanding into other seating areas. You can also order beer from the app that comes with a two-step age verification process.