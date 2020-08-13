UTK Chancellor: No tailgating will be allowed on campus for football games

If the Vols get to play football this fall, Chancellor Donde Plowman said tailgating would not be allowed on campus.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about Tennessee football this fall.

At this point, we know that the SEC is planning to play a ten-game conference schedule, though we don't know when and where the games will be played.

We know that Neyland Stadium will be at limited capacity, but have no idea how many people will be allowed to attend the games, or even if spectators will be allowed.

But now we do know.. if there are games, and fans are allowed, there will not be tailgating allowed on campus.

During a video conference for students and family members, UTK Chancellor said that even if football happens, and she hopes it does, there will not be tailgating.