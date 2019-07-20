Bert Rechichar, one of the all-time greats of Tennessee Football, has died at 89 in his hometown of Belle Vernon, Pa.

Rechichar's daughter said the VFL passed away on Friday.

The champion defensive back and kicker celebrated two NFL championships in 1958 and 1959 with the Baltimore Colts and three Pro Bowl appearances.

He once held the NFL record for the longest field goal of 56 yards for more than 17 years after breaking the previous record of 55 yards set by Paddy Driscoll in 1953. Impressively, Rechichar's record-setting kick was also his first field goal as a professional.

The Baltimore Sun said Rechichar was remembered as an 'old-school tough guy' who once told a Heisman Trophy winner after tackling him hard "This ain't Ohio State. This is the National Football League and we tear out your eyeballs."

Rechichar was a sportsman of many talents, also playing outfielder for Tennessee Baseball and making it the 1951 College World Series. He later played in the farm system for the Cleveland Indians, working up to the Class A Eastern League.