LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Kids these days have never seen a UT football victory over Alabama, but that doesn't mean we aren't still teaching the next generation to cheer on the Vols!

Take former UT quarterback Eric Ainge, who posted a great example of "teaching them right" Friday on Twitter.

The video shows his son's third-grade class at Eaton Elem. School in Loudon County singing a song known well known to Tennessee fans, edited a bit for the younger set.

RELATED: The last time the Vols beat Bama, iPhones weren't even a thing

RELATED: These gnomes battling it out before the UT vs. Alabama game are all of us right now

RELATED: Freshman quarterback Brian Maurer "game-time decision" against Alabama

"We don't give a darn about the whole state of Alabama! We're from Tennessee!"

Here's hoping that these guys will soon see a resurgence in the Tennessee football and a real renewal of the rivalry with the Crimson Tide.

It likely won't happen this year. The Vols take on the No. 1 Tide on their home field Saturday night at 9 p.m.