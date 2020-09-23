Vol Access Gameday Pass available for Tennessee football fans

Vol Access Gameday Pass FAQ (via UT Athletics)



Will the Vol Access Gameday Pass get me into the gates of Neyland Stadium?

No. This pass is only valid for a digital gameday experience.



When will I receive my Vol Access Gameday Pass?

Pass holders will receive a custom link delivered to their mobile device via text message from (865) 656-1200 on the day of the game. Link delivery times may vary depending on game features and kickoff time. Links will be delivered no later than 11:30 a.m. ET.



What if I don't get my link by 11:30 a.m. ET?

Please text our representatives at (865) 656-1200.



How many devices can I access my Pass from?

Each custom link is valid for two (2) devices. Devices include web browsers, mobile phones and tablets.



How do I log out of a device?

Click the "Log Out" arrow located halfway down the ticket on the right side. Click yes.



How do I know if I have logged in to too many devices or reached my two-device limit?

Upon an attempt to log into a third device, you will receive a prompt letting you know that you have reached your device limit and that you should log out of a device and refresh your page to gain access.



What if I miss the live content?

Content will be archived and available to you through your custom Pass link.



Will my link and the content in it expire?

No. Your Vol Access Gameday Pass will remain available after gameday for you to view.



PLEASE NOTE: The Vol Access Gameday Pass will NOT work on Internet Explorer. Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Firefox and Safari are all recommended browsers.