Vol baseball well-represented on NCBWA 2022 All-America Team

Tennessee landed four First Team selections, while seven Vols took home All-American honors overall.

DALLAS — Tennessee baseball is well-represented on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, which was announced on Wednesday.

The Vols landed four First Team selections in third baseman Trey Lipscomb, center fielder Drew Gilbert and pitchers Chase Burns and Chase Dollander.

Starting pitcher Drew Beam and closer Redmond Walsh were Second Team All-American selections, while hard-throwing pitcher Ben Joyce was Tennessee's lone Third Team representative.

Tennessee's four First Team selections was the most by a school in the 2022 NCBWA list. Oregon State was the only other program with multiple selections with two First Team All-Americans.

Trey Lipscomb was previously named a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, NCBWA's award for the national player of the year. The winner for that award will be announced on Friday, June 17.