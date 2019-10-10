One Fly, We All Fly was on full display over the Tennessee River Wednesday evening after the Tennessee Men's Basketball team took over the Gay Street Bridge for a little while.

WBIR

You couldn't have asked for a better backdrop, either. The sky was ablaze with an iconic Tennessee orange sunset as the team showed off their moves with fans cheering them on in the back.

WBIR

The bridge was closed for a couple hours as Smokey and fans decked out in Vol gear cheered them on overlooking the river and UT's campus for a video and photo shoot.

Crews set up a basketball goal on the bridge with a Power T, the words 'One Fly All Fly' and the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission logo on it as cameras captured the action.

WBIR

RELATED: Gay Street bridge to close from 6:30 to 8:30 Wednesday night

RELATED: Here's a look back at all the times these Vols captured our hearts this season

RELATED: Lawmakers honor Tennessee basketball at the State Capitol

RELATED: Audience of One: Vols' faith lifts basketball team to greater heights