Vols fan in Florida wakes up house with rousing rendition of Rocky Top

It's football time in Tennessee even when you don't live in the Volunteer State anymore.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — You can take a Vol out of Tennessee, but you can't take the Tennessee out of the Vol.

Johnny Laymance is an East Tennessee native and die-hard Vol fan who now lives in Florida (aka Gator country).

Christmas came early for his household on Sept. 2. No, they were not roused awake by the sound of sleigh bells.

It was the booming beat and fanfare of "GOOD OL' ROCKY TOP! WOO!"

Laymance made sure his house knew it was game day and got the celebration started early, around 6 a.m. according to the very disgruntled people in the video he took.