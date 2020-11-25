Fans can buy cardboard versions of themselves to cheer on the Vols in Thompson-Boling Arena

Fans can buy a cardboard cutout of themselves to be placed courtside during SEC games this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A lot of fans will miss out on the action this year in Thompson-Boling Arena because of COVID-19 restrictions, but you can still make your presence known at the games!

Fans can buy a cardboard cutout of themselves to be placed courtside during SEC games this season.

It costs $50. You can buy the cutout here. Once you have ordered, you will receive an email with more instructions.

UT has a whole list of recommendations and restrictions. They include encouragement to wear Tennessee orange, how to take the best photo, and what to avoid in your picture.