Vol fans react to Josh Heupel on sports radio

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — New Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White has named a new head coach just days after arriving on Rocky Top. As soon as rumors began circulating that Josh Heupel would be heading to Knoxville, Tennessee fans started to talk.

By the time Heupel's introductory press conference had concluded, the phones were ringing off the hook at Tony Basilio's north Knoxville studio.

Basilio has hosted a sports talk show for 25 years in East Tennessee.

As a host who prides himself in being the voice of the "common fan," calls from fans are a staple in his daily show that airs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Listeners didn't wait until 11 a.m. to call in on Wednesday though. Basilio went live an hour early, and from the jump, his phones were blowing up with strong opinions about Heupel's hiring from every angle imaginable.

"Fans right now are pretty mixed. Some want to wait and see. Some don't like the hire at all and some think that it's going to be entertaining and fun to see a guy light the scoreboard up in Neyland Stadium," Basilio said.

One caller urged Tennessee fans to think of how good Heupel's offense has been. The caller noted that offense is trending lately in college football and that the best teams are the ones who are putting up big numbers on scoreboards. Shortly after that call, a local listener voiced his frustrations with hiring a search firm only to hire someone White new all along.

Since Heupel's hiring, Basilio has urged fans of all opinions to remain patient with the new staff.

"I think it's important to give this guy a chance. I think it's important to stay open-minded, and I think it's important to remember that this is entertainment," Basilio went on to say.

The entertainment factor is one area where callers seemed to agree that Heupel could be an upgrade over what they had seen in recent years.

Offensively, Tennessee struggled mightily at times under Jeremy Pruitt. However, most fans seem to agree that with Heupel's arrival comes the expectation that the Vols will surely be more competitive on the offensive side of the ball in years to come.

With NCAA sanctions remaining a possibility going forward, there has been a feeling of uncertainty surrounding the program over the past week or so.

Heupel's hiring brings with it a sense of hope for an exciting brand of football according to the long-time radio host.