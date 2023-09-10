First Vols home game sparks discussions while many remain optimistic for the season

Thousands of fans embraced the Vols as the first home game sparked conversations. One fan said the offense may need some work for the next games.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vol Walk kick-started the game Saturday with thousands of hyped fans embracing the orange team.

Matthew Kuick watched the game with his girlfriend Norah Vinopal.

"I thought they're gonna play a lot better, but they got the win, so I guess that's all that matters," he said.

Tickets were a bit higher this season, Vinopal said. They were looking for something affordable and all they could find were $90 seats for nosebleeds.

They decided, however, to enjoy the game at a watch party.

"We went to a brewery and it was packed and a lot of everybody was involved and there's good energy there," Vinopal said.

But that energy soon changed.

"It was a little underwhelming at first, I would say," Kuick said. "The offense didn't look too good. At the beginning, the defense looked really well. A lot of fans around us were pretty, like, you know, everyone's head was down, and they're a little kind of stressed out, but I thought they're gonna pull it out eventually."

Some fans remained optimistic and are now looking at what the future may hold for the Vols.

"I hope next week that will be Florida away and then from now on, just like have a good season overall and beat Bama again," Vinopal said. "Because I think all fans as a whole are tired of Bama ruining the SEC."

Matthew hopes to see the team do better and is making some predictions.