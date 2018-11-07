Senior defensive end Kyle Phillips and juniors Marquez Callaway and Eli Wolf will represent the Vols at SEC Media Days along with head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Tennessee will be in the spotlight on Wednesday, July 18 during the morning session.

SEC Media Days is being held in Atlanta for the first time, moving from its usual spot at the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham to the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.

Wolf and Callaway are the first non-seniors to represent UT at media days since 2015.

Phillips was rated a five-star recruit and the top prospect in the state of Tennessee by the 247Sports Composite coming out of Hillsboro High School in Nashville in 2015. He recorded a sack in six games as a freshman before missing the latter half of the season with a shoulder injury. Phillips played in 23 games the next two seasons, spending time at end and tackle on the defensive front. He was named the most improved defensive player of the spring after the 2018 Orange and White Game by Vols coaches.

Wolf, a tight end, won Tennessee's Harvey Robinson Award at the end of the spring, given annually to Tennessee's most improved player overall. He caught five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in the spring game. Wolf, who's brother Ethan played tight end at Tennessee, came to the Vols as a walk-on in 2015 and earned a scholarship last August.

RELATED: Eli Wolf earns scholarship

Callaway, a four-star receiver out of Warner Robins, Ga., returned a punt for a touchdown as a freshman and broke out the first game of his sophomore year. Stepping in for an injured Jauan Jennings against Georgia Tech, Callaway caught four passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns in the Vols double-overtime win. He led the team with five touchdown catches in 2017.

RELATED: Vols' Callaway a 'celebrity' in hometown

Tennessee opens the 2018 season on September 1st at 3:30 against West Virginia in Charlotte.

© 2018 WBIR