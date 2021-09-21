Tennessee Football releases 2022 schedule, including rare road trips to LSU and Pittsburgh

Signature games include the Vols hosting Florida and Alabama, then traveling to Georgia and LSU.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The SEC released the 2022 conference schedule for all 14 football programs on Tuesday. Tennessee will host four conference games at Neyland Stadium and travel to four SEC rival stadiums.

The Vols begin their SEC slate with a home game against Florida on Sept. 24. Following an open date on the first weekend of October, Tennessee travels to LSU for the first meeting between the Vols and Tigers since 2010. After the trip to Baton Rouge, Tennessee hosts its next two SEC games-- against Alabama on Oct. 15 and Kentucky on Oct. 29.

The Vols play three of their final four conference games away from Neyland Stadium. First, they head south in the first weekend of November to face the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Tennessee hosts Missouri on Nov. 12. Then, they finish the 2022 regular season with trips to South Carolina on Nov. 19 and Vanderbilt on Nov. 26.

Tennessee's non-conference games were previously released. The Vols' full 2022 schedule is as follows:

Sept. 3: vs. Ball State

Sept. 10: at Pitt

Sept. 17: vs. Akron

Sept. 24: vs. Florida

Oct. 1: BYE WEEK

Oct. 8: at LSU

Oct. 15: vs. Alabama

Oct. 22: vs. UT Martin

Oct. 29: vs. Kentucky

Nov. 5: at Georgia

Nov. 12: vs. Missouri

Nov. 19: at South Carolina