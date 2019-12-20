KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes says the 21st-ranked Volunteers will be adding point guard Santiago Vescovi to their basketball roster later this month.

Barnes says the Vols expect to have Vescovi on campus by Dec. 28.

Barnes said Vescovi is “highly unlikely” to play for the Vols this season.

Barnes pointed out the steep learning curve anyone would face in this type of situation. Vescovi is from Uruguay but was playing for the NBA Global Academy in Australia.

Recruiting sites have listed Vescovi as 6-foot-2.