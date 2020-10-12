Vols will play Texas A&M at noon on Dec. 19

The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 14 but postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Aggies' program.

Tennessee will end the regular season against Texas A&M on Dec. 19 at noon in Neyland Stadium, according to the SEC.

The SEC has scheduled four games on Dec. 19 that were postponed during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID and involve teams that did not otherwise qualify for participation in the SEC Football Championship.

The game will be televised on either ESPN, the SEC Network or the SEC Network Alternate channel.



The two teams will meet for just the fourth time and the first time in Knoxville. UT leads the series, 2-1, and it will be the first matchup between the two since the Aggies won in 2016 in College Station.



It will be the fourth contest for the Vols this season involving a top-five ranked team in the respective polls. UT has previously faced No. 1 Alabama, then-No. 3 Georgia and No. 5/6 Florida.