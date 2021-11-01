VFL Al Wilson named to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class

Wilson led the Vols to the 1998 National Championship and is one of the most highly decorated defensive players in Tennessee history.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A legendary Vol has been named to the illustrious 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class.

Al Wilson, one of the most decorated defensive players in Tennessee history, led the Volunteers to their sixth national championship in 1998. He will officially be inducted with the 2021 and 2020 classes during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.



"It's truly a blessing to be considered one of the best to play the game at the collegiate level," said Wilson. "To my teammates, coaches and all of Vol Nation, this is our award!"



He is the 25th Vol to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame and first since Peyton Manning in 2017. Of the 25 inductees, 21 were enshrined as players and four as coaches. The 25 inductees are the most in the SEC and sixth-most nationally.





"I am so proud of Al Wilson being selected into the College Football Hall of Fame," said Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer, a 2012 College Football Hall of Fame inductee and Wilson's former coach. "He is so deserving, not only for the passion and effort he played with but for his leadership as captain of our 1998 national championship team.





"Al was the epitome of a competitor. He knew the importance of preparation to be great, and he influenced others to follow his lead during the offseason, spring practice, summer workouts and certainly through the fall of that wonderful 1998 season. He was the ultimate teammate and respected by everyone for his dedication, hard work, love of the game and physical play. He found a way to connect personally with everyone on the team on and off the field."

Wilson is one of 11 first-team All-America players being inducted in 2021 along with two standout coaches – Rudy Hubbard (Florida A&M) and Bob Stoops (Oklahoma).