Vols baseball fan gets a birthday surprise she won't soon forget

Last week, Candy Dennis celebrated her birthday. Her family knows her fandom for Vols baseball head coach Tony Vitello. That's where the surprise came into play.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball holds a special place in many fans' hearts right now.

The team has captured the attention of many and so has head coach Tony Vitello.

Vols fan, Candey Dennis, resonates with all of that. She said her fandom started when Vitello was hired.

"I just appreciate the ball team so much and watching them," she said. "Of course, he is really easy on the eyes. I always have to make sure where he is."

Her birthday was last week. Her family knows how much she adores the team and Vitello.

Her daughter, Marlee Sanders, came up with an idea for a gift that would be a surprise.

"Two weeks ago I saw Tony Vitello was doing Cameo videos and I told my dad and my dad said, 'Get it, get it now,'" she said.

So the plan went into motion. While Candy was opening her gifts, a text came to her phone. She was urged by her family to look at it. It was a video of Vitello wishing her a happy birthday on behalf of him and the team.

"Are you kidding? I was thrilled to death," she said with a laugh. "I couldn't believe it. He said my name."

Her reaction while watching the video was pure comedy too.

While watching it, you can hear Candy say several funny things.

"I'll follow you anywhere," she exclaimed while watching the video after Vitello acknowledged her support of the team.

So, I bought my mom a Cameo from #TonyVitello for her birthday and, uh, I guess you could say it was well received. Good luck in Hoover, ⁦@Vol_Baseball⁩! pic.twitter.com/YpVx1rb9TE — Marlee 🍊⚾️⚡️ (@Marlsssbarkley) May 26, 2022

When she was done watching, she had other one-liners.

"Somebody get my heart medicine," she said in complete shock and enjoyment of the video she received.

She said it was one of the best gifts she's gotten and was very thankful for her family's thoughtful present.