Vols baseball ranked No. 2 in D1Baseball preseason Top 25

The Vols are one of nine SEC teams to claim a spot in the Top 25.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols baseball team landed in the No.2 spot for the D1Baseball preseason Top 25 rankings.

Tennessee is coming off a season where it won the SEC regular season and SEC Tournament title. It eventually fell in the Super Regionals to Notre Dame.

The Vols also nabbed the No. 2 spot in Perfect Game's preseason ranking and the No. 5 Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll.

According to D1Baseball, the SEC leads all conferences with nine teams ranked in the preseason Top 25. LSU claimed the No. 1 spot, Ole Miss is No. 4, Texas A&M took No. 5, Florida is No. 7, Arkansas is No. 8, Vanderbilt is No. 10, Alabama is No. 20 and South Carolina claimed the No. 23 spot.

The full Top 25 list is available here.