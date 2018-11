According to a Vol fan on Twitter, a couple of Tennessee basketball players stopped to help with a flat tire before the Vols football game on campus Saturday.

The car my daughter rode in to the Missouri game got a flat on campus. Look who stopped to help. pic.twitter.com/JJ3sOLYngK — Lone Nut (@LoneNutVolFan) November 17, 2018

2018 SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams and sophomore John Fulkerson are seen in the video changing the tire.

Williams responded to the tweet:

The no. 5 Vols are 3-0 to start the season and will play Louisville on Wednesday in New York as part of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

