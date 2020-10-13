Vols' basketball star Yves Pons offering virtual French cooking class to benefit Make a Wish

You can cook along with Yves Pons as he demonstrates how to make a famous French dish & dessert.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A Tennessee basketball star will share his passion for French cooking to raise money for Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.

Yves Pons, a senior forward who was born in Haiti and grew up in France, will host a virtual cooking lesson. Participants will learn how to make a famous French dish and dessert and get to spend a little time with Pons.

Tickets for the Oct. 25 virtual event are $50 and can be purchased here. Participants will geta Zoom link and a list of ingredients so they can cook along with Pons.

The proceeds will help Make a Wish grant wishes for kids with critical conditions.

"Wishes are medicine and can help children face treatment with a renewed commitment. Additionally, wishes give children, their parents, and others a chance to enjoy a special time together," according to a press release.

Pons, who was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season, is also passionate about photography and playing the saxophone. He's excited to help others discover French cuisine.

“One of my wishes was to play basketball at the University of Tennessee,” said Pons. “Now I want to help wishes come true for kids battling critical illnesses in East Tennessee.“