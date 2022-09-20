Vols, Lady Vols basketball teams to hold preseason fan event in Market Square

Skill challenges, contests and a fireworks showcase will be part of Market Square Madness on October 13.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Market Square will roll out the orange carpet for the Vols men's and women's basketball programs on Thursday, October 13.

"Market Square Madness" will have a variety of entertainment options including a live DJ, face painting and fan contests. Players will compete in skill challenges and the festivities will conclude with a fireworks show.

The event kicks off at 8 p.m. Beginning at 7 p.m., fans can mingle and take photos with Smokey and members of the Tennessee Spirit Squads.

Admission to the event is free, and attendees are encouraged to park in the Market Square Garage, State Street Garage or Locust Street Garage.

The Vols' basketball season begins November 7 against Tennessee Tech. The Lady Vols kick off their season on October 30 against Carson-Newman.