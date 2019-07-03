KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols hit the field Thursday for the first of 15 spring practices, culminating with the Orange and White Game on April 13 at 6 p.m.

Jeremy Pruitt's coaching staff looks a little different in his second spring as Tennessee's head coach.

Former Vols quarterback Tee Martin worked with the wide receivers. New offensive coordinator Jim Chaney was helping with the offensive line in the early part of practice as athletic director Phillip Fulmer watched his old position.

The development of the offensive line will be key to Tennessee's success this season.

Pruitt worked with the defensive backs, alongside his new defensive coordinator, Derrick Ansley.