Vols' Bryce Thompson named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Tennessee junior safety Bryce Thompson was recognized as the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week after a game-changing defensive effort in the Volunteers' 42-17 victory at Vanderbilt on Saturday, the conference announced on Monday.



Thompson, who shares this week's award with Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes, swung the momentum of the game for the Vols, making a spectacular one-handed interception and returning it 18 yards for a touchdown. The pick six came in the second quarter with the Vols trailing 10-7 and ignited 28 unanswered points for Tennessee.



It was the first pick six of Thompson's career and the 10th turnover forced of his career. He's recorded two career forced fumbles and eight career interceptions, which is tied for the most among active SEC players.



Thompson, a native of Irmo, South Carolina, added two tackles and was the highest graded defensive player of the game with a 91.2 coverage grade according to Pro Football Focus. It was his second interception of the season and the third defensive touchdown by the Vols this year.



The recognition marks the third such honor for Thompson, who was the outright SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Nov. 4, 2019, and SEC Freshman of the Week on Sept. 10, 2018. It is also the second defensive weekly honor for Tennessee this season after senior linebacker Deandre Johnson was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 28.



The Vols (3-6) host No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1) in the regular season finale at noon ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The contest will be televised by ESPN.