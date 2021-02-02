Vols center Cooper Mays expected back in starting lineup against Florida

The Knoxville native was injured in week one against Bowling Green and has missed the past two contests.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football center Cooper Mays is expected back in the starting lineup when the Vols head south to play Florida on Saturday according to head coach Josh Heupel.

Mays was injured in the first half of Tennessee's week one game against Bowling Green. He didn't return to that game and then missed the last two games against Pittsburgh and Tennessee Tech.

Left guard Jerome Carvin has shifted positions and started at center with Mays out. Carvin will now go back to his original position.

The Knoxville Catholic High School product is a sophomore this season. In his freshman year, he played in all 10 games and made two starts at center as a true freshman