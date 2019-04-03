Tennessee has bounced back into the top five in the AP Top 25 basketball poll after a decisive 71-52 win over the then No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at home on Saturday.

The Vols had dropped to No. 7 after disappointing losses to the Wildcats and at LSU in the last couple of weeks. That keeps them in contention for at least a share of the SEC regular season title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Tennessee routs Kentucky 71-52 Tennessee guard Admiral Schofield (5) gets the crown excited during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee guard Jordan Bone (0) reacts to hitting a three-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 71-52. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee forward Grant Williams (2) dives for the loose ball as he battles with Kentucky guard Keldon Johnson (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 71-52. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee guard Jordan Bone (0) drives against Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 71-52. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee forward Grant Williams (2) shoots as as Kentucky forward PJ Washington (25) and forward Nick Richards (4) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 71-52. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee forward Grant Williams (2) passes the ball off as he's pressured by Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley (5) and forward PJ Washington (25) as forward EJ Montgomery (23) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 71-52. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee guard Jordan Bone (0) shoots over Kentucky forward Nick Richards (4) and guard Keldon Johnson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes directs his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 71-52. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks to guard Lamonte Turner (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 71-52. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner (1) drives against Kentucky guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 71-52. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee guard Jordan Bowden (23) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Kentucky forward Nick Richards (4) passes the ball off as he's defended by Tennessee forward Grant Williams (2), forward John Fulkerson (10), guard Admiral Schofield (5) and guard Lamonte Turner (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 71-52. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Gonzaga and Virginia remain in the top two spots. North Carolina moved to No. 3, as Duke fell to No. 4 after a loss to Virginia Tech.

Kentucky fell to No. 6 after the loss to the Vols. LSU is No. 10. No other SEC teams are in the Top 25.

Tennessee's Grant Williams earned SEC and national NCAA March Madness player of the week honors this week, after hitting the game-winning shot against Ole Miss and getting some revenge against the Cats.

The Vols close out the regular season this week, with a home game against Mississippi State on senior night and then a road trip to take on Auburn and Bruce Pearl.

Tickets are still available for the last home game against Miss. St. on Tuesday night at 9 p.m., where the home crowd will show their appreciation for seniors Admiral Schofield and Kyle Alexander.

The game on Saturday against Auburn will tip off at noon on ESPN.

The SEC tournament cranks up the next week in Nashville.