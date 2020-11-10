Vols drop to No. 18 on AP Top 25 poll after loss against Georgia

The Vols are still one of the six SEC teams ranked in the Top 25 poll.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football dropped four spots in this week's AP Top 25 poll to No. 18.

The Vols fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 44-21 on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Tennessee went into the first game of this unusual season ranked No. 16. The Vols are still one of the six SEC teams ranked in the Top 25 poll.

The Vols are currently set to face off against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17 at noon.

Clemson, Alabama and Georgia hold the top three spots respectively.

Auburn fell from No. 13 to No. 14. Texas A&M jumped from No. 21 to No. 11.

Florida fell from No. 4 to No. 10