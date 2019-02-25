Another devastating SEC loss for the Vols over the weekend dropped them to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll.

No. 13 LSU took down no. 5 Tennessee Saturday in a thrilling overtime game on Saturday, 82-80.

That means Tennessee is in a 3-way tie at the top of the SEC with LSU and Kentucky, but since both of those teams have beaten Tennessee, they own the tie-breakers.

Gonzaga is the new No. 1, with Duke from first to third after a loss to North Carolina. Virginia climbed to No. 2. Kentucky remained at No. 4.

LSU stayed at No. 13.

The season is winding down, but the Vols still have time improve their position for the NCAA tournament. They will travel to Ole Miss on Wednesday, before hosting the Wildcats at home on Saturday. That's a huge rematch and a change for the Vols to avenge a tough loss to Kentucky.

The Vols final home game this season will be Mar. 5 against Mississippi State, and there are still tickets available for that game.

They'll end the season on the road at Auburn.