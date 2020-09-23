Vols excited to start 2020 football season

The Tennessee football players say they look forward to hitting someone in a different colored jersey.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 101st season of college football started on Aug. 29, but the SEC's start date was still nearly a month away. Now, it is officially game week and the 87th year of SEC football begins on Saturday.

The Vols start their 10-game, conference-only schedule in Columbia against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The players admitting to having doubts that a season would happen this year. Tennessee has dealt with some hardships, due to COVID-19. However, they expressed their excitement on Tuesday about the start of the season.

"It’s my last season and I’ve worked very hard to get to this point, so I am just excited and ready to get out there," redshirt senior Brandon Kennedy said.

He also said his mother his excited for him, because she has been by his side through his entire college career.

"It kind of feels normal that this Saturday is going to be game day and everyone is feeling like football is back," said sophomore running back Eric Gray. "You can feel the excitement on the practice field, you can feel the excitement in the locker room, around campus. Everyone is ready to go and play South Carolina."