Fans juggle canceled flights three days before the Orange Bowl

Flight cancellations are forcing some Vols fans to hop on the road to get to the Orange Bowl and watch their favorite team face Clemson.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lost bags, long lines, canceled flights -- the last few days have been a nightmare for thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers.

With just a couple of days away from the Orange Bowl, Vols fans are now trying to navigate the company's cancelations and delays, as they try to fly to South Florida.

"We have hotels right beside the stadium," said Philip Jones, a Vols fan. "We have our tickets. We have the tailgate fan experience all set up and ready to go. We even have New Year's Eve plans all paid for and ready to go."

Jones said he has been to 35 bowl games for the Vols, and when his flights got canceled he was determined to find a way to get there.

"I told my wife, I said, 'I have not missed a bowl game. And it's only 12 hours, and we're driving,'" Jones said. "And she says, 'That's way too long.'"

Jones and his wife have been married for about 22 years. They're often seen at games together, so she soon agreed that they were taking the road from Nashville to the Orange Bowl.

Some other fans from South Knoxville had already decided they were going to drive, no matter what. Mark and Sharon Oldham are a couple and said they had a lot of friends who booked flight tickets and struggled.

"We're really, really lucky that we decided early on to drive," Mark said. "They all booked flights, and a couple of them got through with major delays. And of course, several of them just gave up and are stuck with separate tickets and hotel rooms and they're not sure how it's gonna be resolved."

A father and son duo from Cookeville also hopped on the road after Southwest canceled their flight. They said the most challenging part is traffic.

While they were near Atlanta they said traffic was difficult to navigate on I-75, when a guy behind them rear-ended them. They said it was a minor accident and after the police responded, they were back on the road.

Nine-year-old Brady Bradford said it was important for them to get to the bowl game and support the Vols.