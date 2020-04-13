KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Having VFLs drop in on online classes become a pretty regular occurrence for the University of Tennessee.

The latest was assistant football coach Tee Martin who dropped in on a senior communications class to offer some words of encouragement.

Martin said the students should draw on what they already have, specifically the people around them, during a time like this.

He used his upbringing and working since he was 12 to help provide for his family as an example of facing challenges.

"For me, it was a get out the bed every day and hit the ground running mentality so whenever I faced a challenge, I stared it in the eye," Martin said. "What's going on today in our country is a challenge, and I think we have to stare it down the eye and take it on."

