100 Years of Neyland Stadium: What's next for the stadium?

UT Athletics said that changes are coming for all Vols fans, with several improvements to Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The centennial of Neyland Stadium is fast approaching, and the memories made throughout its past will be cherished by fans everywhere. Officials in UT Athletics said that they plan for the future of the stadium to be just as bright.

"I can tell you Neyland is still going to be Neyland," said Jimmy Delaney, the Associate Athletics Director for Fan Experience and Sales. "It's still going to be loud. It's going to be electric. The 'T' is going to open the band, still going to play Rocky Top. We're still going to have a great time."

He said that additions to Neyland Stadium won't change the excitement in the atmosphere on game days. However, he said more fans will have a chance to watch their favorite team more comfortably.

"We're going to be creating more opportunities to give fans in different demographics, in different experiences, what they want," said Delaney.

Renovations will add more visuals to the stadium, helping it stand out and add to the orange-filled bleachers. There will be a new North video board, along with the usual South video board. And under the new board, there will be seating with something similar to a bar.

Officials are calling it a 'social deck,' and are removing some sections to make room for the unique spot. There, people will be able to sit or stand, while also keeping an eye on the rest of the SEC with TVs in the new section.

There will also be new field-level areas, with club seating similar to what is available at an NFL game.