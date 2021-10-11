Tennesse's defensive back Brandon Turnage named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Tennessee Athletics said that Turnage finished with a game-high and career-best 14 tackles and two tackles for loss in Tennessee's 45-20 win over South Carolina. Turnage led a Vol defensive effort that limited the Gamecocks to 13 offensive points while starting at the STAR position.



Turnage, of Oxford, Mississippi, is the first Vol to earn SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors since Bryce Thompson claimed the award on Dec. 14, 2020, UT officials said.