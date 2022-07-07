x
Vols Football

Four-star Cameron Seldon commits to Tennessee football

The Vols land a 2023 athlete recruit who is projected to play wide receiver.
Credit: Cameron Seldon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four-star athlete, who is likely to play wide receiver, Cameron Seldon committed to Tennessee football.

Seldon chose Tennessee over Penn State and Maryland. He visited UT twice during his recruitment process.

He is a 6’1”, 219-pound recruit in the class of 2023. Seldon is ranked as the 104th overall player in the class of 2023 by 247 Sports composite rankings.

Seldon plays high school football at Northumberland in Heathsville, Virginia. He plays receiver, running back, safety, and kick returner in high school.

He is Tennessee's fifth four-star recruit in the 2023 class. Nate Spillman is UT’s lone receiver commit in the class of 2023.

Vols get first commit in class of 2024