Checker Neyland to return for sold-out UT vs. Florida game

The fan-favorite tradition returns to Neyland on September 24 when the Vols play against the Florida Gators.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Exciting news for Vol fans! Tennessee Football announced on Sunday that Checker Neyland will return to the Vols vs. Florida game on Saturday, September 24.

For Checker Neyland, attendees are encouraged to wear either orange or white clothing depending on their assigned seat, creating UT's signature checkerboard pattern. This will be the sixth Checker Neyland game in the program's history.

Fans who have already purchased tickets can go to CheckerNeyland.com to find out what to wear based on their digital ticket. Fans in the North End Zone Party Deck are asked to wear white.

Fans are asked to arrive early and have their digital parking passes and tickets ready. Gate 21 opens at 11:30 a.m., and gates to Neyland Stadium open at 1:30 p.m.